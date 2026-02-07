MILWAUKEE — As Black History Month highlights legacy and progress, access to health care remains a challenge for many Black residents in Milwaukee — a gap community leaders say still has life-or-death consequences.

Watch: Black Health Day Milwaukee shines light on gaps, attendee and host say

Black Health Day Milwaukee shines light on gaps, attendee and host say

That reality brought residents together Saturday for Black Health Day Milwaukee, a free community event focused on prevention, education and access to care. The event offered health screenings and resources related to heart health, HIV and cancer — conditions that continue to disproportionately impact Black communities, along with several others.

Jason Robinson, who recently moved to Milwaukee, attended the event to learn what resources are available as he takes his health more seriously.

“I just moved here last month,” Robinson said. “I’ve gone and talked to so many tables today.”

TMJ4 Jason Robinson/ Attendee

Organizers say access to information and care is critical in a city where long-standing health gaps persist. Ericka Sinclair, host of Black Health Day Milwaukee and founder of Health Connections Inc., says the event is designed to meet people where they are.

“The through line is that we’re Black. The through line is that we all need our health,” Sinclair said. “Most of us are born and raised in Milwaukee — and if we’re not, we’re here now, so we need to know what resources are available.”

TMJ4 Ericka Sinclair/ Host

Sinclair says taking health care outside of clinic walls matters because too many Black residents face barriers to care, including cost, insurance gaps and limited access to nearby providers. She adds that racism plays a role in shaping those outcomes.

Robinson says trust — or lack of it — is also a major factor.

“Speaking as a Black man, one of the biggest stigmas we have is that a lot of us don’t trust the health care system very well,” he said.

Many go misdiagnosed or are brushed off when concerning health issues come up. That’s what nonprofit Health Connections is looking to change.

Without consistent access, some patients cancel appointments or go without care altogether — allowing preventable health issues to become more serious over time. Sinclair says that’s why community-based events like this shouldn’t be rare.

“Things like this should be happening all the time,” she said. “This should not be unusual.”

For Robinson, the message is simple but urgent.

“If you want to see longevity in your life — especially for men who have families — you’ve got to start prioritizing and taking care of your health,” he said.

Organizers say Black Health Day is more than a one-day event. It’s a reminder that access, action and simply having a conversation about health can help save lives.

Get Connected / Resources

To get in contact with Health Connections Inc., call 414-999-1099 or visit Health Connections website

For additional local health equity resources, visit MKE Health Equity website

To support the organization’s work, donations can be made at Health Connections donations page.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip