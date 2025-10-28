Black Arts MKE's 10th anniversary production of Black Nativity to be directed by Sheri Williams Pannell

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts MKE on Tuesday announced the 10th Anniversary production of Black Nativity will be directed by Milwaukee theater legend Sheri Williams Pannell.

The classic story celebrates the holiday season from the African-American perspective.

Black Arts MKE produces the show annually to showcase Milwaukee's emerging talent and spotlight art scene favorites.

Williams Pannell is the co-founder and producing artistic director of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, a professional theatre company in residence at Black Arts MKE in the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

She is also an associate professor of theatre and the area head of musical theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip