Bidding closes Tuesday for Milwaukee's stranded 'Deep Thought' boat

MILWAUKEE — Bidding closes at noon Tuesday for Milwaukee's stranded boat, known as "Deep Thought," which was beached for months near McKinley Beach.

Milwaukee County kicked off a 14-day public auction for the boat on July 22 in an effort to recover the remaining $20,000 in removal costs, which the county covered after $30,000 was donated.

The 43-foot vessel spent months stranded on the shore after its owners ran out of gas. When the original owners were unable to pay for the boat's recovery, the county stepped in.

"Deep Thought" is currently being held at All City Towing, which completed the boat's removal, near 13th and Grange. The current high bid stands at $2,000, placed just hours ago.

The boat is being sold "as is," and the winning bidder will be responsible for hauling it away.

