Milwaukee's stranded boat is for sale. What do you need to know and how much will it cost you?

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County is auctioning off the boat known as "Deep Thought" that was stranded for months near McKinley Beach in an effort to recover $20,000 in removal costs.

The 14-day public auction begins Tuesday for the vessel that became something of a local landmark during its extended stay on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

"We have so much need, and we have a $500 million deferred maintenance budget, so with $500 million dollars, you'd say it's a drop in the bucket but $20,000 can get you something and we want it, and I have 17 other supervisors and my own district that wants things done," said Sheldon Wasserman, District 3 County Supervisor.

Deep Thought spent months stranded on the shore after its owners ran out of gas. When the original owners were unable to pay for the boat's recovery, the county stepped in.

After multiple attempts to remove the vessel, All City Towing completed the job for $50,000. While $30,000 came from donations, the county covered the remaining $20,000.

The boat is being sold "as is," and the new owner will be responsible for picking it up from All City Towing's facility.

Milwaukee residents expressed hope that the auction will help offset the costs.

"At the end of the day, that thing had to be removed, and it's going to fall on the county, so I think that's just that. I think it's great they're at least making an effort to sell it, and hopefully it's worth something," said Nick Astor from Milwaukee.

"They may be able to get the $20,000, but I don't think they will be. But any amount they do get, it would be good to help pay for the removal of it," said John Anny, a local resident. "I hope it has a better future than just getting cut up and getting put in a junk yard."

Supervisor Wasserman said the auction website will go live sometime on Tuesday.

