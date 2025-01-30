Bender Park projects meeting draws large turnout, mixed opinions

OAK CREEK, Wis. — There was a big turnout Wednesday night in Oak Creek for an update meeting on projects happening at Bender Park.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve F. Taylor was flooded with questions about the projects that are already in motion.

"If people are opposed to it. 80% of the people don't want it, are you still going to spend the money? Why can't you spend the money on grooming the trails or something else,” Rick Marino asked.

Marino uses the walking trails at Bender Park to walk his dogs nearly every day.

"Dogs and bikes don't mix,” Marino said.

He doesn't want the county to extend the Oak Leaf Trail to the park.

"It sounds like it's already happening, but there's not a shovel in the ground. If there is not a shovel, then that just means they have the money to spend on it,” Marino said.

The paved trail is just one of three projects Supervisor Taylor is leading at the park.

Money was allocated to pave the road leading into the park and make much needed updates to the boat launch.

"I'm frustrated it's taken this long; I think a lot of people are,” Oak Creek resident, Chad Griswold said.

Like many others, Griswold has been patiently waiting to launch his boat from Bender Park to go out fishing.

"Right now, the problem is the way the waves blow in. The launch is only one foot deep. So, you can get a canoe out, maybe a kayak. Anything with a motor on it you can't get out,” Griswold said.

However, Supervisor Taylor said his hands are tied with permits.

"Right now, some of the project is tied up with the DNR. So, this is bureaucracy at its worst, and red tape,” Supervisor Taylor said.

He encouraged all the attendees and residents to contact State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to get the permits completed.

You can find her contact information on her website.

