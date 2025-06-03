Longtime owners Linda and Fred Burg reflect on closing beloved neighborhood bookstore after 40 years

VILLAGE OF WAUWATOSA, Wis. — After four decades of sharing stories with the community, The Little Read Book in Wauwatosa's Village area is turning its final page.

Owners Linda and Fred Burg have decided to close their beloved neighborhood bookstore on July 18, ending a chapter that began in 1985.

"After 40 years, I still love selling books," Linda Burg said.

TMJ4 Linda Burg - Owner

The small storefront has been more than just a business — it's been a neighborhood gem welcoming readers of all ages with shelves full of charm and a warm, small-town feel.

"Forty years of book selling, we decided..." Linda said with a nod, explaining their difficult decision to close.

The couple is looking forward to their next chapter, which includes more family time.

"Fred and I are getting older, and we have 8 grandchildren we'd like to spend more time with and their parents," Linda said.

TMJ4 Fred Burg - Owner

Through challenging times, including the pandemic, it was the loyalty of the community that kept the doors open.

"We were closed, but the side door happened to be open, and we get knocks on the side door, and customers would say — with a mask on of course — 'would you get us a few books?' So we stayed open during COVID. They said it was like coming to a speakeasy," Linda said.

"It's really a good community, we've had fun," Fred Burg said.

For many customers, The Little Read Book has been part of family traditions spanning generations.

TMJ4 THE LITTLE READ BOOK

"My two girls loved this place when they were little, we would come in and I bought so many books here and we'd have lots of great hours sitting here reading books," said Valarie Smith, a longtime customer.

While the Burgs are ready for retirement and more time with family, they acknowledge the bittersweet nature of their decision.

"We will miss it, but we're happy we had it," Linda said.

The final sale begins June 15, giving community members a chance to visit one last time, purchase favorite reads, and share memories with the owners who have become like family to many.

"We'll think of all of you when we're traveling to see our kiddies," Linda told customers during a recent interaction.

