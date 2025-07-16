MILWAUKEE — A construction milestone celebration at Milwaukee's new museum was briefly interrupted by a scare when a steel beam fell from a crane, just feet away from a worker.

The incident happened during a "topping off" ceremony at the Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin, which is being built in downtown Milwaukee at the corner of North Sixth Street and West McKinley Avenue.

Government officials and museum leadership had gathered to sign the final beam before it was lifted into place by a tower crane. During the ceremony, the beam fell just feet from a worker.

Watch: Beam falls feet away from worker during Milwaukee museum construction ceremony

Beam falls feet away from worker during Milwaukee museum construction ceremony

No one was injured in the incident.

The Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin will replace the Milwaukee Public Museum when it opens in early 2027. Exterior construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

