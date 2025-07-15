Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Public Museum hosts 'topping-off' ceremony for new museum

Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin
Ennead Architects &amp; Kahler Slater
Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin
Posted
and last updated

The Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin is one step closer to completion with the placement of the final steel beam scheduled for Tuesday.

The museum is being constructed at the corner of N. Sixth Street and W. McKinley Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, and will replace the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The MPM will host a "topping-off" ceremony to celebrate this major construction milestone beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

During the ceremony government officials and museum leadership will sign the beam before it is lifted into place by a tower crane.

The Nature and Culture Museum of Wisconsin remains on track to open in early 2027, with exterior construction expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

