Beach goers urge for water safety at Lake Michigan

ATWATER PARK, Wis.– Families and safety experts remind beach goers to take extra safety measures when swimming in Lake Michigan.

Even though Lake Michigan is a lake, it can act like an ocean.

"That's kinda on my radar, it only takes a couple seconds for kids to drown,” said beach goer, Trent Jordan.

Jordan and his family were visiting Milwaukee from Peoria, Illinois. As a dad of four, he says he knows not to mess with Lake Michigan.

"They all have life jackets on. Some are decent swimmers but just with the size of the lake obviously we are not going to take any chances,” said Jordan.

Powerful waves, currents and changes in the weather can turn a fun day sideways, especially if swimmers are not prepared.

To have a safe experience , it's important to:

Check the weather ahead of time

Watch for northeast winds

Pay attention to changes in the tide

Tell people where you are swimming

Don't go alone

Bring life vests

Swim near a lifeguard

Hailey Larson is a nanny for three kids, and she's found a fun way to add precaution to their beach day.

"We have a rule before you go in the water you give a high five so that I know that I'm with the kids. And then even playing in the sand, I mean kids get curious so even keeping possibly a flotation device, even if they are playing in their sand,” said Larson.

Water safety experts say that northeast winds can create unsafe water conditions at any time of year along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Even the strongest of swimmers can be caught in dangerous currents.

If you are at a beach, look for lifeguards, safety signs and resources like a life ring because they can save lives.

