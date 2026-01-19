Bayside man charged with cyberstalking, transmitting interstate threats faces up to five years prison

A federal grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Bradley S. Rose of Bayside with two counts of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting interstate threats, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Brad Schimel.

Rose appeared in court on Sunday for his initial appearance and arraignment.

According to the indictment, Rose used an electronic communication service and system of interstate commerce to threaten two victims, causing them to have a reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury and substantial emotional distress.

The indictment also alleges that Rose transmitted in interstate commerce a series of Apple iMessages containing a threat to injure one of these two victims.

If convicted, Rose faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

This case was investigated by the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter J. Smyczek.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip