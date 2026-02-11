Bay View High students walk out to protest ICE despite threat; suspect arrested

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Despite a threat of gun violence, Bay View High School students proceeded with a planned walkout Wednesday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics. A suspect was taken into custody before the walkout.

On Tuesday, Bay View High School sent a message to families urging student organizers to cancel the walkout, saying the threat referenced possible gun violence directed at the event itself, not the school or school building.

"While the district and school do not organize walkouts, and the district continues to support the rights of students to share their views, we are asking that student organizers cancel the event out of an abundance of caution and not walk out as planned," the message said.

The message also said the suspect is not a Bay View High School student.

According to Milwaukee police, the threats were made around 11 p.m. Feb. 6, and the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Student organizers told school administrators they planned to proceed with the walkout. As a precaution, Milwaukee police were on site.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip