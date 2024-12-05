Ballet with a Spanish twist: The Flamenco Nutcracker returns!

The Nutcracker is a holiday classic that has been loved by people from all over the world since 1892. Imagine the production with a Spanish twist!

Suzanne Vlamis/AP Dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, right, and Marianna Tcherkassky are shown during dress rehearsal for the American Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker," in New York, May 17, 1977, which will open at the Metropolitan Opera House tomorrow. It is Baryshnikov's debut as a choreographer. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with local artist Karensa DeMars to discuss The Flamenco Nutcracker.

"Thank you so much for being here. I'm excited to hear more about this beautiful take on The Nutcracker. Tell us more," Andrea began.

"So, The Flamenco Nutcracker is a re-imagining of the classic Nutcracker story, but through the lens of Flamenco music and dance. The production features live music and is a bilingual program, with most of the lyrics in Spanish," said DeMars.

Karensa DeMars, Artistic Director of Studio K Flamenco, came up with the idea after taking her daughter to see the traditional Nutcracker.

Studio K Studio K Artistic Director Karensa DeMars

"I thought, wouldn't it be fun to have a Flamenco Nutcracker... and the first thing I thought of was to have the music of the Sugar Plum Fairy, but accompanied by castanets. That’s where it all began, and it has just evolved from there," she said.

Flamenco is a passionate art form, known for its music, dance, and as an icon of Spanish culture.

Joel Jean-Pierre/ASSOCIATED PRESS Dancer Stella Arauzo, center, performs as Carmen with the Antonio Gades Company during the Flamenco Festival in New York, N.Y., Thursday Feb. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Joel Jean-Pierre)

"It really is an incredible art form. The guitarist we’re bringing this year, Andrés Vadin, is actually a native of Havana, Cuba, and he’s a Latin Grammy nominee."

Studio K Flamenco Andres Vadin

This is the fifth year of the production, and each year the performers change.

"So this year, I have dancer Manuel Gutierrez, who’s coming from Spain, and a really amazing percussionist, Diego Alvarez, who’s Venezuelan but coming from LA. He’s a Latin Grammy Award-winning percussionist," explained DeMars.

Studio K Flamenco Manuel Gutierrez

Studio K Flamenco Diego Alvarez

The music is deeply rooted in Spanish history, and its evolution is full of anecdotes and fascinating stories.

MANU FERNANDEZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS A flamenco dancer and a horseman riding an Andalusian horse during Sicab 2007, the International Horse Show in Seville, southern Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2007. The show, which runs until November 25, is dedicated exclusively to Spanish thoroughbreds. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

"If you haven’t seen Flamenco before, it’s really a journey. The music is very passionate, and the costumes are elaborate... When we see Flamenco shows, as Flamenco artists, we participate. We yell out 'ole' and clap whenever we feel like it," explained DeMars.

Excited to see her perform, Andrea invited Karensa to show off her skills. "Alright, well, we can't have you here in full costume and not have you perform for our audience. So, if you don’t mind..." Karensa replied, "I'd love to."

The event is happening on Saturday, December 7th with performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 901 15th Avenue in South Milwaukee. For ticket information follow this link.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error