BACK TO SCHOOL: Opportunity for kids to get school supplies for free

Back to school is right around the corner for many in our area, and Thursday, children who are in need of school supplies can pick them up for free.

The Back to School Bash is hosted by Wellpoint Care Network. Last year, thousands of families picked up backpacks and school supplies for their kiddos.

This year, the backpacks are already stuffed and waiting for eager scholars to take them home. There will also be food, a resource table, haircuts and more.

Organizers told TMJ4's Tom Durian they're never suprised by the generosity of the Milwaukee Community.

"I've been a fundraiser for about 30 years and I know how the Milwaukee community really stands up when needed," said Starlet Hayes, VP of Mission Advancement for Wellpoint. "We've had many donors donate backpacks, funding, school supplies and some things are still coming in."

This year's event kicks off at 3:00 Thursday afternoon and wraps up at 6:00 p.m. Just head over to St. Margaret Mary School near 92nd and Capitol.

