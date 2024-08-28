Back-to-School event at Gee's Clippers provides fresh start for local students

The annual Back-to-School event at Gee's Clippers offered a much-needed boost for local students, with families expressing gratitude for the support. Parents shared that even a little help can make a big difference as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year.
"It's just been a lot with them going to school. I didn't know how I was going to get supplies and stuff. This has been a huge help," said Ashley Washington, a local parent.
Ashley’s son, Mason, was all smiles after getting a fresh haircut at the event.
"I got a green bottle!" Mason excitedly shared, showing off his new possession.
For Ashley, the timing of this event couldn't have been better.
"We live in a shelter right now, so this means everything for my family, especially," said Washington.
Barbers at Gee's Clippers provided free haircuts to help students look and feel their best on the first day of school.
"A fresh cut on the first day makes you feel like you’re the man! I wanted to give back so this little man can feel the same way on his first day of school," said barber Keith Vessel.
"He lined me up really well!" Quetzal, a 6th grader, exclaimed after his haircut. He then picked out his own school supplies alongside other children.
"I got a binder, a folder, a notebook, and a planner," Quetzal said proudly.
"It's nice to have that extra hair off, so when I go to school, I'm feeling fresh and ready," said D'Marion Cole, a 7th grader at LaFollette Public School.
"I really like my haircut. I'm looking forward to seeing all my friends again and finishing school," added Preston, another student benefiting from the event.
For Ashley Washington, the event eased her anxiety about back-to-school preparations.
"I've been having anxiety at the barber shop because I don't even know what to ask for. This has been so helpful," says Washington
After nearly 30 years, Gee Smith, the owner of Gee's Clippers, is proud to continue serving the community.
Watch: Fresh fades for a fresh school year.
"As a barbershop nestled in the heart of the community, we have a responsibility to give back," said Gee Smith, reflecting on his commitment to the area.
"Gee has always been about the community because when you have a healthy and strong community, it can thrive," said Iran Jennings, a volunteer at the event.
The initiative at Gee's Clippers ensures that kids not only look good but also feel good and perform better in school.
"You feel like you're a new creature. When you look good, you feel good, and you perform better. It's proven," says Smith.
