Author Lee Hawkins discusses 'I Am Nobody's Slave' ahead of ThriveOn King event

MILWAUKEE — Author Lee Hawkins will discuss his book I Am Nobody's Slave during a conversation Monday at ThriveOn King, exploring how uncovering his family's history helped shape his understanding of the American Dream.

Ahead of the event, which is co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, Hawkins joined TMJ4 News at Noon to talk about his book, the importance of doing a deep dive into his family history, and how writing the book has changed him.

You can watch the full interview in the media player below.

Author Lee Hawkins discusses 'I Am Nobody's Slave' ahead of Milwaukee event

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and is at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

To learn more information, click here.

