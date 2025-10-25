Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Attorney Susan Roth announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

Voters will decide who will take this seat during the Wisconsin Spring Non-Partisan Election on April 7, 2026. The seat is currently held by the Honorable Thomas J. McAdams.
milwaukee county court house
TMJ4
Since the depths of the pandemic, public defender’s offices throughout the state have run into issues with the shortage of attorneys.
milwaukee county court house
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judicial Court Commissioner Susan Roth announced on Friday that she will seek election to Branch 7 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Voters will decide who will take this seat during the Wisconsin Spring Non-Partisan Election on April 7, 2026. The seat is currently held by the Honorable Thomas J. McAdams.

According to a release from Roth, McAdams served for two decades as a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney, served several years in private practice, served for more than four years as a Commissioner and was the Former Acting Chairperson on the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission before he was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2013.

Susan Roth is an attorney, a Milwaukee native and lives in Bay View.

According to a release, she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 2004, and a Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School in 2007.

Roth adds that she practiced in the state and federal system as a litigation associate at Kohn and Smith for six years, before becoming a partner at Kohn Smith Roth in 2013.

In 2022, Roth became a Judicial Court Commissioner in Milwaukee County, which is where she currently serves.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones