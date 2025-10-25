Attorney Susan Roth announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judicial Court Commissioner Susan Roth announced on Friday that she will seek election to Branch 7 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Voters will decide who will take this seat during the Wisconsin Spring Non-Partisan Election on April 7, 2026. The seat is currently held by the Honorable Thomas J. McAdams.

According to a release from Roth, McAdams served for two decades as a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney, served several years in private practice, served for more than four years as a Commissioner and was the Former Acting Chairperson on the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission before he was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2013.

Susan Roth is an attorney, a Milwaukee native and lives in Bay View.

According to a release, she received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 2004, and a Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School in 2007.

Roth adds that she practiced in the state and federal system as a litigation associate at Kohn and Smith for six years, before becoming a partner at Kohn Smith Roth in 2013.

In 2022, Roth became a Judicial Court Commissioner in Milwaukee County, which is where she currently serves.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip