At least two apartments damaged in fire on Glenbrook Road near Northridge Mall

A least two apartments were damaged in a fire on Glenbrook Road near Northridge Mall in Milwaukee.

Firefighters are still working to determine a cause, but say no one was injured other than a firefighter who cut his hand.

TMJ4, Mikenzie Hammel Fire leaves significant damage to Milwaukee apartment building.

Investigators are still determining the extent of the damage to the apartment building. They've told TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel that the fire appears to have started in a second-story unit and that the flames damaged the apartment directly above it.

TMJ4, Mikenzie Hammel Broken windows after an apartment fire in Milwaukee.

Residents in the building tell Mikenzie the entire hallway was filled with smoke.

Mikenzie is on the scene working to learn more about how many people may be displaced this Thanksgiving Day. This story will be updated on air and online.



