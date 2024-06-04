Ascension releases update on ransomeware attack impacting operations

MILWAUKEE — Leaders at Ascension released an update on its response to a ransomware attack that began in early May, calling the developments a "turning point."

Ascension expects to complete restoring access to electronic health records by the end of next week. It is an important step that Ascension says it reached successfully in its Florida, Alabama, and Austin markets.

Additionally, Ascension pharmacy retail, home delivery, and specialty pharmacy sites are now open and can handle prescriptions electronically.

Some patients tell TMJ4 they still cannot access their MyChart accounts and are frustrated with the scheduling process.

Alisha Warner is pregnant and just weeks away from her baby's due date.

Warner said that she picked up her prescription at the pharmacy smoothly on Tuesday.

TMJ4 News Alisha Warner, an Ascension patient, says a ransomware attack has and hasn’t impacted her. She says it felt good to have the pharmacy up and running. Meanwhile, it’s a hassle to fill out the same paperwork for every appointment.



Since the ransomware attack hit, Warner said she has been able to continue receiving care and noticed minor changes.

"Every time I come to the doctor I have to re-fill out paperwork all over. It's just a hassle," Warner explained.

As she prepares for a big change at home, Warner is ready for things in the health system to go back to normal.

"I just hope it gets back up and running smoothly, that's all," Warner stated.

The Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals says members are still dealing with significant outages while working to treat patients safely.

The union's executive director claims management across Ascension has not been forthcoming.

Ascension Wisconsin's hospitals and facilities remain open to provide patient care.

