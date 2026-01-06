Arrowhead grads support former classmate, Piper Yde, at Olympic Speed Skating Trials

Two Arrowhead High School graduates were back in the area Monday to support their former classmate at the U.S. Speed Skating Olympic Trials.

James Norcross traveled from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, while Grace Fitzgerald made the trip from DePaul University in Chicago to support 20-year-old Piper Yde of Neenah, Wisconsin, as she competed for a spot on Team USA.

Norcross and Fitzgerald proudly wore "Piper Fan Club" t-shirts for the occasion.

The three friends met during a Mandarin language class, creating a bond that has lasted through their college years. Norcross and Fitzgerald told TMJ4 they were proud of their friend, but not surprised.

"I think it's amazing, but I can't say that I'm shocked, because I've seen her come this far from the second that I knew her," Norcross said. "I knew that she would always be here."

Fitzgerald praised Yde's unwavering dedication to the sport, noting how training often limited their time together as friends.

"Every single year, every single week, every single day, I see her put in so much effort to get to this place," Fitzgerald said. "It's just surreal to see her skating at this level of competition."

Despite missing Olympic qualification by the narrowest of margins, Yde's performance demonstrated her elite-level skating abilities on the national stage, with her biggest fans cheering from the stands.

