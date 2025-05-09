Arrest made in Milwaukee armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old man is in police custody following an armed robbery that occurred around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of South 76th Street.

Following an investigation a vehicle and suspect were identified.

The suspect was located and arrested in the 8700 block of West Howard Avenue. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

