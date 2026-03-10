Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Arrest made after double fatal shooting in Milwaukee

Arrest made after double fatal shooting in Milwaukee
Arrest made after double fatal shooting in Milwaukee
Posted
and last updated

A man was arrested after a double fatal shooting on Milwaukee's North Side Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:26 p.m. on the 6800 block of N. Darien Street.

WATCH: Arrest made after double fatal shooting in Milwaukee

Arrest made after double fatal shooting in Milwaukee

They say a 31-year-old and a 33-year-old were both shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 27-year-old man remained on the scene and was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez