Armed robbery leads to double shooting in Milwaukee; suspect killed

MILWAUKEE — A suspect was killed just after 11 a.m. Friday in an exchange of gunfire during an armed robbery in the 2600 block of W. Townsend Street in Milwaukee.

The suspects attempted to rob the victim at which time gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and the victim.

One suspect, a 21-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries. The victim, a 20-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an additional unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

