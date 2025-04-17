Argument leads to shooting in Milwaukee; Police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE — One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

A 47-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained following the shooting that occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 9000 block of West Villard Avenue.

Milwaukee Police Cpt. Theresa Janick said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation; however, she noted that it was the result of an argument.

Janick said police are still searching for an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip