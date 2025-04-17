Argument leads to shooting in Milwaukee; Police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE — One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.
A 47-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained following the shooting that occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 9000 block of West Villard Avenue.
Milwaukee Police Cpt. Theresa Janick said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation; however, she noted that it was the result of an argument.
Janick said police are still searching for an unknown suspect or suspects.
Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous.
