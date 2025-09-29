Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman stabbed an 18-year-old during an argument. The 18-year-old died at the scene.

The woman was arrested, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

