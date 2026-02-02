Argument leads to deadly shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an argument led to a deadly shooting Monday morning in Milwaukee.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Astor Street.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip