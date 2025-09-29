Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Area leaders, residents to discuss how to make Brady Street safer at Monday's town hall

Area residents are invited to a town hall Monday to discuss ways to make Brady Street safer for everyone.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cass Street School, 1647 N. Cass St. Snacks will be provided.

Attendees will have the opportunity to respond to questions such as What do you love? What are our challenges? What can be improved? The input provided will help area leaders explore how the city, businesses, and residents can work together to strengthen the neighborhood.

Those who cannot attend in person can email their suggestions to Alex Brower at Alex.Brower@milwaukee.gov.

