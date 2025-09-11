Annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony to be held in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial Center’s Veterans Courtyard.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will lead the ceremony, and the event will feature remarks from Mayor Cavalier Johnson, War Memorial Center Board Chair Andy Gordon, and Milwaukee County OEM Deputy Director Chris McGowan.
A ceremonial wreath laying will follow at a World Trade Center I-beam recovered from Ground Zero.
The event is free and open to the public. Validated parking will be available in the War Memorial lot.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.