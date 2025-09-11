Annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony to be held in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at the War Memorial Center’s Veterans Courtyard.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will lead the ceremony, and the event will feature remarks from Mayor Cavalier Johnson, War Memorial Center Board Chair Andy Gordon, and Milwaukee County OEM Deputy Director Chris McGowan.

A ceremonial wreath laying will follow at a World Trade Center I-beam recovered from Ground Zero.

The event is free and open to the public. Validated parking will be available in the War Memorial lot.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip