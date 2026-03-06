MILWAUKEE — Anime Milwaukee returns to Baird Center and Hilton Milwaukee City Center from March 6–8, inviting fans to immerse themselves in Japanese anime, gaming, and pop culture.

Established in 2007 by the Japanese Animation Association at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, Anime Milwaukee has evolved into Wisconsin’s largest anime convention, consistently drawing over 15,000 attendees.

This year's convention embraces the theme "Magical Academy," encouraging attendees to be inspired by studious wizards.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of programming, including:

Cosplay Studio: Participate in hands-on workshops led by industry professionals, covering skills like sewing, foam work, beading, 3D printing, and dyeing

The Masquerade: A cosplay competition where participants showcase intricate costumes and perform skits.

The Charity Ball: An annual fundraiser supporting a different Milwaukee-based organization each year.

Nocturnal Underground: A dynamic Saturday night dance featuring renowned DJs from the community.

Cosplay Combat Chess: A unique event where cosplayers act out battles in a life-sized chess match.

Japanese Industry Guests: Kana Ueda and Shintaro Asanuma are voice actors joining from Japan, along with the industry studio Studio Orange.

Dedicated Cultural Experts: Including Dr. Alisa Freedman, professor of Japanese literature, cultural studies, and gender at the University of Oregon

NEW FOR 2026: Nocturna Anime Bar - Drinks and a lounge, including non-alcoholic drinks.

The Exhibit Hall will host a variety of vendors, from independent artists to industry leaders, offering original art, official anime merchandise, Japanese fashion, and more.

The hall will be open during the following hours:



Friday, March 7: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 8: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 9: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

