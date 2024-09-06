'An overwhelming sense of ick': Burglar steals items, necklace with mother's ashes from Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — It’s an ick Susie Gilsdorf can’t get out of her head.

On Wednesday, September 4, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., a man broke into a Washington Heights home through a window and stole a number of sentimental items.

She reached out to TMJ4 News for help tracking the items down.

The Milwaukee Police Department is also investigating the situation.

Susie Gilsdorf

Gilsdorf and her husband were not home at the time. She was at work when she got the call.

“I didn't expect to get a phone call from my husband saying that someone had broken into our house in the middle of the day or ever,” said Susie.

TMJ4 News Susie Gilsdorf reached out to us for help after a man broke into her home Wednesday and stole a number of sentimental items like rings from her mother, and grandmother, and a necklace containing her mother’s ashes.

The burglar grabbed a number of items, like rings belonging to her late mother and grandmother, a ring from her husband, an Air Force Academy box with her grandfather’s coin collection, and watches.

Susie Gilsdorf

She’s really missing one particular item that the burglar stole, which served as a tribute to her mom.

“I have a necklace with some of her remains still, and that's personal; that's not a pawn shop deal,” said Gilsdorf.

Gilsdorf didn’t have a picture of it but described it as a white gold heart necklace with “Mom 1954-2014” on the back. Some of the ashes are inside of it.

TMJ4 News Susie with her late mom

The burglar came from the alley. Surveillance photos from her backyard show him walking with a removed window screen.

Another photo showed him with a pillowcase full of the items.

Gilsdorf believes the burglary was premeditated since the house wasn’t ransacked.

“It seemed like this is someone who knew what they were looking for and knew that they were coming into someone's home looking for valuables, maybe to pawn jewelry, watches, money, anything in a drawer, in a personal area,” said Gilsdorf.

Susie Gilsdorf

The Milwaukee Police Department could be seen following up with their investigation on Thursday.

The burglar also scared her two cats into hiding. They were eventually located but caused quite a bit of concern on Wednesday.

Susie told TMJ4 News that neighbors have also stepped up and become more vigilant as they help search for the man and her belongings.

Susie Gilsdorf

“If the house were burning down, there are very few things I would grab outside of my people, my cats,” said Gilsdorf. “It's not belongings, but there are a couple of things that he took that are very, very personal to me.”

She’s now canvassing pawn shops to inform them of what to look out for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip