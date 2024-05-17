Amtrak confirms changes to baggage policy; here's what Hiawatha train passengers should know

MILWAUKEE — If you're traveling on Amtrak's Hiawatha route between Milwaukee and Chicago, there's a change in policy to know about beginning Monday.

Amtrak will no longer allow passengers on the Hiawatha Route to check bags. The company's spokesperson said passengers who travel with bicycles will still be able to travel with them as a carry-on (roll-on/roll-off).

All other bags will need to be carry-on as well.

Passengers have been able to check up to four bags, but because only some of the trains on the Hiawatha route have the cars and equipment to offer checked baggage, the decision was made to eliminate that service altogether. A spokesperson said the goal is to create consistency for passengers.

Passengers that TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with say they like to keep their bags with them regardless of the policy.

"We like having everything with us and it's more convenient. It's fun to travel with everything around you," said Jane Koepke.

Checked baggage continues to be available to passengers traveling on other routes, including the Empire Builder trains through Milwaukee.

