All southbound lanes of I-41 blocked near Elm Road in Oak Creek

All southbound lanes of I-41 are blocked near Elm Road in Oak Creek.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department is handling a crash there, which happened just before 7:00 Monday morning.

WisDOT All southbound lanes of I-41 closed in Oak Creek.

Officers say the closure will last about two hours.

TMJ4 will keep this story updated.

