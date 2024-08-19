All four former Hyatt employees headed to trial in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

The four former Hyatt employees accused in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell are all headed to trial by jury.

Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson, Herbert Williamson and Brandon Turner appeared in Milwaukee County Court on Monday morning. A court commissioner found enough probable cause to support the felony murder charges faced by each.

Todd Erickson and Devin Turner were both sercurity guards at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee. Johnson-Carson was a front desk clerk and Williamson was a bellhop. All four men were fired shortly after Mitchell's death.

Mitchell died on Sunday, June 30th. Milwaukee Police said he went into the hotel, caused a disturbance, and security escorted him out. Video shows Erickson, Johnson-Carson, Turner and Williamson on top of Mitchell, while he pleaded for help. Mitchell was unresponsive when the police got there.

The four defendants in the case will be back in court Thursday at 8:30 a.m. for arraignment.

Attorneys for Mitchell's family also announced that they've reached a settlement with Hyatt.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement, "we entered good faith conversations with the goal of helping to achieve resolution for the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell. We are pleased to share that we have reached an amicable settlement. The terms of the agreement will be confidential." He went on to say that both parties were pleased to settle the matter out of court.

