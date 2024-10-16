After Breast Cancer Diagnosis creates new digital mentorship program for previvors

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — While the month of October is often when people talk about breast cancer, the work of the local non-profit "After Breast Cancer Diagnosis" continues all year long.

“No one should feel alone or be alone after a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Ellen Friebert Schupper, ABCD Executive Director.

TMJ4 News Ellen Friebert Schupper, ABCD Executive Director

ABCD’s legacy began with a familiar face.

Founded by former TMJ4 anchor Melodie Wilson Oldenburg in 1999, she dedicated the last ten years of her life to supporting those with breast cancer, after sharing her diagnosis on live television.

Recently, ABCD leaders have noticed more people asking for support during a phase few talk about, the "previvor" stage.

A previvor, or an individual who has a genetic predisposition or a higher-than-average risk of developing breast cancer, often has to go through a similar journey as someone who may face an actual diagnosis.

“There is some similarity in terms of their recovery and their after-surgery prognosis or plan,” said Friebert Schupper.

Carly Uhlrich’s mother and grandmother both battled breast cancer, leading her to wonder if she would face a similar fate.

TMJ4 News Carly Uhlrich

“I was never a ‘if I get breast cancer, it was a 98% chance I was going to get breast cancer,’” said Uhlrich.

In 2008, she was pregnant with her third child when doctors found a concerning lump that she spent the next ten years monitoring.

“I would stress out every time I had to make the appointments. Every time I was at the appointment, waiting for the results of the appointment, it was an awful, awful amount of time,” said Uhlrich.

Uhlrich says it took until 2018 for her insurance to finally approve her preventative double mastectomy.

That stress pushed her to join ABCD’s upcoming mentor program designed to support fellow previvors.

“It’s very lonely. We, as previvors, fall through the cracks of, ‘Are we technically survivors?’” said Uhlrich.

While ABCD has focused for most of its life on after breast cancer diagnosis, those with the organization say this new mentor program is really at the heart of what they do.

“No one should feel alone after a breast cancer diagnosis, and now we're just altering it a little bit, no one should feel alone if they've heard that they might get breast cancer either,” said Friebert Schupper.

Uhlrich says now that she is finally able to breathe and enjoy her life with her family, she hopes to give that same hope to others.

“To have a place and be able to tell somebody else that they're not alone and I understand and I hear you and you are valid in your contradictory feelings. It is the greatest honor,” said Uhlrich.

The program begins on November 20.

For more information, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip