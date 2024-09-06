Advocates fight for safer streets in Milwaukee amid rising accidents

MILWAUKEE — I arrived at 35th and North Avenue, a busy intersection in Milwaukee’s inner city, where neighbors were quick to share how dangerous it can be to cross the street. Among those I spoke with were a disabled veteran who was recently struck on his scooter and a pedestrian advocate working tirelessly to make streets like this one safer.

“You have people with mobility issues on walkers and wheelchairs, and drivers don’t even stop for them,” says Shawn Moore of the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Moore is a dedicated advocate for pedestrian safety with Wisconsin Bike Fed. He organizes programs focused on creating safer streets for everyone. I met him on the north side to discuss this weekend’s "Crosswalk Action" event, set for Saturday.

“We’ll have six stations where we will be engaging the community as they cross the street, as they walk the street, trying to make people aware of the issues,” Moore explains.

The concerns are critical: reckless driving, distracted driving, and speeding are contributing to a frightening rise in pedestrian accidents, according to Moore.

“Pedestrians have as much right to the streets as cars do!” Moore asserts.

Shortly after, I met Bobby Perkins, a local veteran who has learned firsthand just how dangerous the roads can be.

“Broke three bones in my back, knocked my scooter across the street with me on it. They had to pick me up off the ground, call the ambulance, and took me to the VA hospital,” recalls Perkins.

He was hit while crossing the street in his mobility scooter, a terrifying incident that still haunts him.

“This is a bad intersection. Very bad. It ain’t like it used to be, where they stop and look at you. Now they hit you and wanna keep on going,” says Perkins.

Bobby's story is a powerful reminder to Moore of the urgency of his mission to make Milwaukee’s streets safer for pedestrians.

“We have to find a way to change the direction our city is heading in when it comes to pedestrian fatalities, mobility issues, and people just having the basic right to walk,” Moore emphasizes.

The Crosswalk Safety event is scheduled for this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at six busy intersections across the city. Neighbors and families are encouraged to come out and participate. For more information on exact locations, see this flyer.

