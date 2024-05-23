Adult learning center aims to employ more people into medical fields

MILWAUKEE — After asking for more positive news in the community, I learned about a special adult learning center on the north side that’s preparing people to join the medical field, so I had to see for myself.

There's something special happening at the New Beginning Adult Learning Center on 77th and Burleigh.

TMJ4 News

"I don’t feel like I’m just another paycheck, they really want you to grow," said Yvonne Thomas, a student at the New Beginning Adult Learning Center.

TMJ4 News Yvonne Thomas is a student at the New Beginnings Adult Learning Center, she says the school has shown her that it is never too late to get more certifications and move up in the medical field.



Yvonne Thomas has been in the medical field for 20 years & she's going back to school.

"Let's me know I can still do this. Let me know if I can keep going like there’s no age limit. I mean there are people older than me, younger than me," said Thomas.

The learning center offers affordable accelerated healthcare training, in a field that's in desperate need of medical workers.

"You’re able to get out in the field sooner, quicker, you're gaining the skills you need," said Kizzie Bland.

Kizzie Bland is the director; she started the center because of her own challenges getting started in the medical field.

"A lot of times, people think that going back to school is impossible because of their work life or home life. I figure 6 months is pretty long. When you need to advance right now, you need something that you can start doing at this moment to start making money," said Bland.

Student Damerious Sampson agrees.

"Sometimes people don’t have that opportunity to do that, and so having an accelerated learning center, I think it’s very beneficial," said Damerious Sampson.

TMJ4 News Damerious Sampson is a student at the New Beginnings Adult Learning Center says the center is a great opportunity for those who have financial troubles but still want to pursue a dream in the medical field.



In as little as 4 weeks, students can attain a phlebotomy certification with no experience required.

"I don’t have to sit for a year and do this cause I know this program can go from like six months to a year. If you’re a parent, if you have a job, if you have more than one job, I mean it’s only eight weeks," said Thomas.

Students also tell me the inner-city location is also key.

"You got people that don’t have transportation, people that are not familiar that don’t travel outside of Milwaukee," said Serya Jordan, a student at the center.

TMJ4 News Syrea Jordan is a student at the New Beginnings Adult Learning Center, she says the school is very helpful and supportive but the individual student has to really be focused and want to be successful to make it into the medical field.

"I don’t have to drive to Waukesha or like Pewaukee. I know exactly where I’m going," said Thomas.

"This is where it's needed. Sometimes we have people on the bus line; they can’t get out to the suburban areas," said Bland.

The center is dedicated to helping adults meet the requirements for employment with the goal of partnering with high schools to get teens exposed to medical careers. Kizzi Bland tells me this is just the beginning.

TMJ4 News Kizzie Bland is the Director of New Beginnings Adult Learning Center. She says she started the center to help people get in the field faster. She says it's needed on the north side because sometimes people can't make it out of the city to take these classes.



"Come see what we do here, to understand the impact that we have not just on the community but the healthcare industry itself," says Bland.

For more info and to enroll, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip