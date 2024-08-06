MILWAUKEE — Above The Clouds is a beacon of hope located at 2432 N Teutonia Ave, within the Greater Life Community Center on Milwaukee's north side.

This remarkable non-profit has been transforming lives for 23 years, utilizing the power of the arts to show young people that the sky is truly the limit.

"It gives you an opportunity to take a better path in life and not go down the wrong road," says 16-year-old Tahkara Gregory, who has been a part of the program since she was just 5 years old.

Tahkara began her journey with dance classes, and over the years, she has flourished into a confident young lady. She attributes much of her personal growth to the nurturing environment provided by Above The Clouds.

"Learning to have a voice and speak what's on my mind, rather than hiding in the shadows," Tahkara reflects, her eyes sparkling with pride.

Above The Clouds: Empowering Milwaukee's youth through the arts

Above The Clouds offers free, year-long arts and education programs for children aged 5-17. The organization integrates a faith-based approach, with instructors who not only teach but also support and uplift their students, ensuring they reach their full potential.

"Being in this program helped me see that everything new isn't scary," adds Tahkara

Linda Wade, the passionate president and co-founder, initiated the program to steer young people away from the justice system. Her vision was to create a sanctuary where kids could explore the arts without barriers.

"We provide everything they need to study the arts. Ballet students receive their tights and shoes, while martial arts students are given their gis. We want to make sure there are no barriers," Wade explains.

Wade firmly believes that arts programs are crucial in keeping young people inspired and out of trouble.

"Our children face numerous challenges, not only at school but also at home. Having a place where they can feel the love of Christ and explore the arts for free is invaluable," says Wade.

The staff and teachers unanimously agree on the program's vital role in the community.

"Bringing them to a positive space where they can express themselves is, I believe, the most important part," says Selena Brown Gregory, the office manager and Tahkara's proud mother.

"We are instilling confidence, resiliency, and building life skills in young people to help them thrive," adds drama instructor Christie Ducklow

Interested families are encouraged to visit and experience the magic of Above The Clouds firsthand. For more information, visit their website at Above The Clouds Milwaukee.

