'A tremendous loss': Brother remembers life of Milwaukee man killed in semi-truck crash

MILWAUKEE — Another Milwaukee family is grappling with the sudden loss of a loved one.

Edward Curran, 66, was killed Saturday after a semi-truck drove into his car that was parked on the side of the road near 108th and Layton Avenue.

Curran's brother, Stan, tells TMJ4 he and his brother were close.

"He was very kind," Stan Curran said. "He helped me with my yard, helped me with daily tasks and I also helped him whenever he needed help."

Mariam Mackar Edward Curran poses with his brother Stan.

Saturday morning, Stan Curran spent hours helping his brother get his car started up after it stopped running.

Just a few hours later, he told TMJ4 he opened his front door to Greenfield police bearing unthinkable news — his brother had died.

"My reaction was total disbelief," Stan Curran recalled.

Police said Edward Curran's car had stalled again, causing him to park on the side of the road when a semi-driver from Texas crashed into him and then continued into a power pole.

That driver was not hurt and police said he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

TMJ4 asked Greenfield police if the driver would be charged but did not hear back.

"It amazed me because it was a beautiful afternoon like today," Stan Curran told TMJ4. "There was no fog, there was no rain, there were no clouds — I don't understand how a semi-driver 10 feet above was unable to see a car on the side of the road that was disabled."

On Monday, Stan came back to the crash site for closure.

"I found a thousand little pieces of car parts. The only possession I was able to locate and find was a seashell," he said.

The shell belonged to his brother who once lived in Florida.

"He brought back a seashell and it was always on the front of his dashboard. I was able to find that piece of my brother."

Now, flowers sit on the grass where Edward Curran was last. Stan remembers him for his love for music, the Brewers and his family.

