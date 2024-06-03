A Sunday morning non-fatal shooting put one in the hospital

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old victim of a non-fatal shooting was hospitalized Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The victim was shot on the 5700 block of W. Capitol Dr. but went to the 4100 block of N. 60th St. where paramedics were called.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

MPD is searching for an unknown suspect, and they believe an argument led to the bloody altercation.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (414) 935-7360, or can anonymously give information through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

