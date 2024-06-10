Watch Now
A non-fatal shooting at the 2700 block of W. Lisbon Ave. hospitalized one on Sunday

Milwaukee Police Department patrol vehicle
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 09, 2024

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old was shot at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of W. Lisbon Ave. but suffered non-fatal injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting and is looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact MPD at (414) 935-7360, or can provide a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

