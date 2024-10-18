A new era for Bronzeville: Neighbors excited for affordable housing and state-of-the-art MLK Library

MILWAUKEE — On the corner of MLK Drive and Locust, a remarkable transformation is underway. What was once the site of the old Martin Luther King Library is now home to a sprawling development that promises to uplift and empower the Bronzeville community.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will feature a modern library complete with high ceilings, cutting-edge technology, and inviting community spaces. But that’s not all—the development will also bring 93 new affordable apartments to a neighborhood in need of quality housing.

For many, this project is deeply personal. I remember coming to the old King Library with my daughter on Saturday mornings, spending hours immersed in books and family time. Today, I spoke with neighbors who are excited about the new chapter unfolding here, as well as the local developer who has brought this vision to life.

Watch: Neighbors excited for affordable housing and state-of-the-art MLK Library

Jerry Brock, a long-time resident of the area, shared his excitement. "It's beautiful, man!" he exclaimed.

Alex Baldwin, another local resident, echoed those sentiments. "It's great for the community!" he said, his pride evident in his voice.

A driving force behind this transformation is Michael Emem, President of Emem Development. A native of Milwaukee’s northside, Emem has returned to his roots to deliver a $39 million project that will provide affordable housing and a new community library. When I asked him how it feels to bring such a significant development to his own community, he smiled.

"It feels great. I always knew I would be here," Emem said, his voice full of conviction.

Emem has always had a passion for building, and it shows in every detail of this project. As we walked through the new development, he shared his vision.

"This community has been wanting a new library for years," he said. "This project has been seven years in the making."

The new library replaces the much smaller King Library, which had served the community since 1971. In its place stands a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as both a resource and a gathering place for the people of Bronzeville. Above the library, affordable apartments will offer residents a new start, with rent based on their income.

"A huge investment is being poured into this community," Emem explained. "Not only do we need it, but this community deserves it."

Residents will begin moving into the new units next week, and the excitement is palpable. I had the opportunity to preview some of the units, which are modern, spacious, and designed to foster a sense of pride for those who will call them home.

Alex Baldwin, one of the possible future tenants, expressed his gratitude. "Praise God, I will be in one of these apartments soon!" he said, his voice filled with emotion.

Jerry Brock added, "Everybody should be proud!"

Emem’s vision goes beyond bricks and mortar. He believes that quality housing has a profound impact on the quality of life for residents. "By delivering affordable, quality units, my hope is that future generations have a good foundation," he explained.

Perhaps what makes this project even more special is that many of the workers helping to bring it to life are from the community themselves. Emem believes in building from within.

"Not only are we bringing investment to the community, but many of the workers on this project are from here," he said proudly. "It's extremely important that young Black men are at the forefront of these projects. Seeing someone like myself in this position—I know that can inspire them."

As I look around at the changes happening here, I can’t help but share in the community's excitement. Bronzeville is on the rise, and this development is a beacon of hope for what’s to come.

"We're building the community from within," said Emem.

To apply to rent an apartment at the MLK Library click here: https://www.mlklibraryapt.com

