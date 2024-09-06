A new chapter: Northshore Library set to transform Bayside community

A new chapter is unfolding in Bayside, where the North Shore Library is taking shape at 711 Grace St. While construction continues, I was fortunate to get an exclusive firsthand look inside this transformative space alongside the Lemoine family, longtime library enthusiasts.

"I'm incredibly excited," says Erin Lemoine, a mother of two, her face lighting up as she envisions the future. "We visit the current library all the time."

TMJ4 News Lemoine Family: Erin Lemoine (mom), Madeline, age 10, and McKenzie, age 7.

The Lemoines, like many local families, rely on the library as a regular part of their routine, borrowing stacks of books each month. But today, they got a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the $9.5 million North Shore Library project, a facility designed to be both functional and inspiring.

"I'm thrilled that the new library will be flooded with natural light," Erin says. "It’s going to have those cozy reading nooks we love, plus an area where kids can play and explore—I'm so excited."

The new 24,000-square-foot library sits at the crossroads of Brown Deer and Port Washington roads, offering not only a modern hub for learning and community but also the convenience of new apartment buildings situated directly above. This innovative design aims to create a vibrant, interconnected space that invites both residents and visitors alike.

"It just opens up opportunity for so many others to use the space as well," Lemoine adds.

Roger Arteaga-Derenne, treasurer for the North Shore Library, shares the ambitious vision behind the project.

"It’s been a whirlwind," he explains. "Typically, projects of this magnitude take five or more years from concept to completion, but we're doing it in just a year and a half. That pace speaks to the passion and commitment we have for this community."

TMJ4 News Roger Arteaga-Derenne, treasurer for North Shore Library.

The new facility promises to be a game-changer for the North Shore, with dedicated areas for children, teens, and adults, a 24-hour gathering space, a community room for events, and even a drive-thru window for added convenience. And yes, for the younger crowd, there will be a gaming area to spark creativity and fun.

With 10,000 more square feet than the current library, this space will be exactly what the community needs.

"It’s a wonderful example of how four different communities—River Hills, Glendale, Bayside, and Fox Point—can come together and work toward one shared goal," says Ronda Goulet, the library’s director.

TMJ4 News Ronda Goule - Library Director

Still, there’s work to be done. Arteaga-Derenne emphasizes that the library is in need of additional funding to bring the vision to full reality. "We’re looking for donors to help bridge the gap and make this dream come true for the North Shore community," says Arteaga-Derenne.

Set to open in the summer of 2025, the North Shore Library is shaping up to be much more than a traditional library—it’s a place where education, connection, and innovation will thrive for generations to come. For more information or to make a donation, visit the North Shore Library’s website.

