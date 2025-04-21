A Mission of Compassion: Chained Dogs MKE improves lives for Milwaukee dogs

MILWAUKEE — In the heart of Milwaukee, a dedicated group of volunteers is working tirelessly to improve the lives of animals in need. Founded by Katrina Rasler in 2016, the nonprofit organization Chained Dogs MKE aims to provide essential support to dogs living in challenging conditions.

"We do welfare checks because we never know the situation. We want to determine the condition of the animal, what’s needed, and try to work with the owners and educate them. We believe education is so important," said Rasler .

It starts with a group of amazing volunteers with Chained Dogs MKE gathering items to take to dogs and their owners, right here in the Milwaukee community.

TMJ4 CHAINED DOGS MKE

Katrina said she started the organization after being in rescue for many years.

"I’ve noticed that there were a lot of chained dogs or dogs that lived outside 24/7. When I reached out for help for them, I couldn’t get any help, so somebody needs to be their voice. So I decided to be their voice," said Rasler .

Now the organization helps about 70 animals across the city, doing welfare checks while providing bags of food, toys and treats — and for the animals that live outside — shelter.

TMJ4 Katrina Rasler, founder of the nonprofit organization Chained Dogs MKE, carrying a heavy bag of dog food.

"Our main goal is to try to get the dog inside by providing free spaying, neutering, free training, and free supplies. If you can’t get the dog inside, we try to make them as comfortable as possible being outside," said Rasler .

Volunteers Gracie and Tiffany joined Rasler on a food drop at Michael’s house. Michael is a disabled veteran, and his dog, Samson, lives outside in the garage.

Watch: Chained Dogs MKE Improving Lives for Milwaukee Dogs

Milwaukee nonprofit group helps animals in need

Since Samson lives outside in the garage, the organization also provided him with a wooden dog shelter. On Saturday, they spent time making sure it was intact so he can continue to have a warm and soft place to sleep at night.

“Samson’s house needs to be fixed. Volunteers worked to determine if it’s able to be repaired or if he needs a new house. They also provided supplies and checked in on him,” said Rasler.

Michael came in contact with Chained Dogs MKE about a year ago, and he says Rasler and the nonprofit have been a blessing to him because taking care of Samson has been a little challenging at times.

TMJ4

"I’m a single father. I’m on limited income, and whenever I ask for help for food, toys or anything to do with the dog, they have always been there for me. I have never been denied help," said Michael.

The main goal is to provide dogs with the care, food and shelter they need. But for the volunteers, it's also about connecting with the families and providing education and support free of judgment.

Gracie and Tiffany started volunteering after seeing the heartbreaking reality of what many dogs in Milwaukee are facing with emaciation and neglect. Both answered the call to get involved and rescue.

"I saw on one of the local Facebook pages that there was a dog that was being neglected and abused... I got connected with Katrina and ended up rescuing the dog. Her name is Marley. I still have her now, so she’s my heart and soul," said Gracie.

Tiffany rescued Sir Linus, making sure he felt love and joy during his final days in hospice.

"I saw there was a dog that has cancer, and there’s not a lot of people that want to take that on, because that’s signing up for heartbreak. He’s the most lovely guy. How can I not? I have MS, and I wouldn’t want someone to not be a friend to me or be nice to me just because my time is limited. So if I can give him the best life he has until he doesn’t have a life left, that’s all I want to do, and he’s great," said Tiffany.

TMJ4 Sir Linus was rescued by Tiffany, who wanted to make sure he felt love and joy during his final days in hospice.

Volunteers said it’s these success stories — like Sir Linus or seeing Samson happy and healthy — that make it all worth it in the end.

"Most people are very welcoming. We get a lot of hugs, a lot of tears, a lot of thank-yous, and all in all, it’s just rewarding to be able to help somebody or an animal in need," said Rasler.

To find out more information on how you can help the non-profit, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error