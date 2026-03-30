Milwaukee County Parks golf courses now open for the season

All 13 of the Milwaukee County Parks golf courses are now open for the 2026 season.

Milwaukee County officials celebrated the opening of the golf season today at the Brown Deer Park Golf Course.

The 13 Milwaukee County Parks golf courses that are now open include:



Whitnall

Dretzka

Oakwood

Grant

Currie

Greenfield

Lincoln

Warnimont

Hansen

Lake

Noyes

Zablocki

Foot golf

For more information on the courses and how you can play, click here.

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