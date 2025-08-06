A Milwaukee coalition celebrates 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

MILWAUKEE — A coalition of 11 Milwaukee organizations, facilitated by the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County (LWVMC), on Wednesday will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

This landmark legislation, passed in 1965, was designed to eliminate discriminatory practices that historically denied African Americans and other marginalized groups their right to vote.

The coalition will gather between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ezekiel Gillespie Park, located at 2478 N. 14th St.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson will read a proclamation recognizing the historic significance of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Clayborn Benson, of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, will share remarks about Ezekiel Gillespie, the first African American to fight for voting rights in Wisconsin in 1866. The event will also acknowledge the 50th Anniversary of Section 203 of the VRA amendments, enacted in 1975 to ensure language-minority citizens could fully participate in the electoral process.

“We need to heighten awareness of the tremendous efforts it took to create the Voting Rights Act,” stated Angela Lang, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC). “We also need to address the ongoing efforts to restrict people's access to the franchise. The past and present reality calls for ongoing forums that highlight the importance of voting.”

In addition to honoring the 60th anniversary of the VRA, the coalition has been engaged in a number of nonpartisan educational efforts. A bilingual information handout on Ezekiel Gillespie's historic role was created and shared with community organizations and Milwaukee County libraries.

“We aim to keep the conversation going beyond August 6. Our goal is to raise public awareness about the historic struggles for voting rights and empower people to become stronger advocates for voter access in our communities,” said Lang.

The public is encouraged to visit the League’s website for more information on the Voting Rights Act.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip