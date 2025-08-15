A La Carte at the Zoo returns for its 39th year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is holding its 39th year of A La Carte at the Zoo presented by Meijer. The event will continue through Sunday.

The event features well-known national and local musical acts, along with a variety of flavorful foods to fuel guests for festival days at the Zoo.

The Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Los Lonely Boys will be the featured entertainment. LoCash will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to these headline acts, local bands will perform on six stages throughout the Zoo. From hip-hop and jazz to Top 40 and everything in between, there’s something for everyone’s musical tastes.

While visiting more than 2,200 animals and enjoying the sounds of talented musical acts, guests can be sure they won’t leave hungry with plenty of local restaurants to choose from, including:



A la Crepes

BelAir Cantina

Brew City Snowballs

Bubble Waffle Shoppes

Catalano Corn

Chillwaukee Pops

C-Viche

La Masa

Lumpia City- NEW

Margaux Brasserie- NEW

Milwaukee Pretzel Company

MIL-WOK-EE

Motor Restaurant- NEW

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Po’ Manz Food

Saz’s

Scrima’s Woodfired Pizza

Shawarma House

Thunder Bay Grille

Tots on the Street

Ultimate Confections Desserts feat. Suzy’s Cream Cheesecakes

Wok in the Zoo

Food and beverage vendors will accept credit or debit cards only — no cash. A cash-to-card kiosk will be available in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place to convert cash to a pre-paid card if needed. Cash, credit, and debit cards are all accepted for admission, parking, merchandise, and attractions.

All musical entertainment is included with Zoo admission and Zoo Pass membership is valid for A La Carte. Parking, food, special attractions and rides are available for an additional fee.

For more information and a complete list of the full entertainment lineup visit the Milwaukee County Zoo website.

