A crash left one dead early Sunday morning in Milwaukee

TMJ4
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 21:38:22-04

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old driver was traveling down W. Congress St. when they crashed into a traffic light pole and later died from their injuries.

The driver traveled West down the road and crashed near the W. Fond du Lac Ave. intersection hitting the light post.

After the crash, paramedics attempted to save the driver's life and take them to the hospital.

Despite the paramedic's work with the driver, they died once at the hospital.

