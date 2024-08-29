A beacon of hope in Amani neighborhood: The Dominican Center's mission to empower the community

MILWAUKEE — In the heart of the Amani neighborhood, a dynamic organization is transforming lives. I spoke with the director and staff about what makes this place unique and what it needs from the community to continue thriving.

Amani, which means "peace" in Swahili, nestled near 24th and Locust, the Dominican Center stands as a beacon of not just peace but support and love. The center is dedicated to serving the people of this vibrant neighborhood.

Quarterbacking Community Change

"We quarterback partnerships that are going to help the residents achieve their vision for the neighborhood," said Maricha Harris, Executive Director of the Dominican Center. The center is planning a Harvest Fest in October and Mental Health Mondays to address some of the challenges the community faces.

TMJ4 News Maricha Harris is the Executive Director

"We believe in an inside-out strategy, meaning the people who are closest to the challenges in the neighborhood are also closest to the solutions," Harris emphasized.

The Dominican Center empowers residents by connecting them with vital resources and giving a voice to a community that is often overlooked.

TMJ4 News

Building Strong Foundations

Amanda Clark, the center's Staff Housing Coordinator, compared the body to a house: "The body is like a house. You’ve got to have a good roof, good plumbing, and good electricity. If you don’t have a good job and support system, how can you be held accountable?"

TMJ4 News Amanda Clark is the Staff Housing Coordinator

The center works to connect neighbors with jobs, healthy food programs, mental health assistance, and more. However, the center’s efforts require ongoing support. They need volunteers, partners, and financial contributions to continue their work.

Watch: A beacon of hope: The Dominican Center's mission to empower the community

The Dominican Center's mission to empower the Amani community

The Power of Time and Talent

Amber Miller, an AARP partner, highlighted the importance of community involvement: "It doesn’t have to be money. Time and talent mean more than anything. It doesn’t feel stale; it doesn’t feel like just checking a box. The staff is here to support the Amani residents, and it shows," says Miller.

TMJ4 News Amber Miller is an AARP partner

Clark added, "We are like the glue. You can have all these pieces, but you need that glue to hold it together."

To learn more about the Dominican Center, stop by for a tour or visit the organization's website.

Maricha Harris shares a message directly for the community she serves: "If you live in this neighborhood, we’re here for you."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip