A 35-year-old was fatally shot Saturday evening, according to Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man died Saturday evening at about 7:02 p.m. on the 2700 block of W. State St.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and is searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the MPD at (414) 935-7360 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

