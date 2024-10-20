A 26-year-old died in a shooting and one was arrested Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old died in a shooting on the 3400 block of N. Martin Luther King Dr. at about midday Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release.

A 38-year-old was arrested for the shooting and police have referred charges to the Milwaukee District Attorney's office.

The DA must review the charges and decide if the suspect will be charged in court.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

