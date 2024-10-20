Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

A 26-year-old died in a shooting and one was arrested Saturday

Fatal shooting on MLK Saturday
Chad Jorgenson
One was arrested for the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Saturday.
Fatal shooting on MLK Saturday
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old died in a shooting on the 3400 block of N. Martin Luther King Dr. at about midday Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release.

A 38-year-old was arrested for the shooting and police have referred charges to the Milwaukee District Attorney's office.

The DA must review the charges and decide if the suspect will be charged in court.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo