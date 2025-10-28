9-year-old girl recovering after hit-and-run crash in Cudahy; driver in custody

CUDAHY, Wis. — An 89-year-old Milwaukee woman is in custody after Cudahy police say she allegedly took off after hitting a 9-year-old girl who was walking to school Tuesday morning.

The child was struck by the driver around 8 a.m. near the intersection of E. Ramsey Avenue and S. Swift Avenue, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her family says she is awake and may have a concussion. Police say officers later located the woman and her vehicle, and that she was taken into custody for hit-and-run causing injury.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

Cudahy School District Statement Regarding Student Incident

“Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Michelle Garven, superintendent of the School District of Cudahy, in a released statement. “The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement and offering support to all students and staff who may need it.”

The district said school counselors and support staff are available at J.E. Jones Elementary, where the child attends school, to provide emotional support to students and staff affected by the event. Families who feel their child may need to speak with someone are encouraged to contact the school.

This investigation into the crash is ongoing.

